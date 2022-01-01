Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve cheese fries

Classic Cheese Burger & Fries image

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cheese Burger & Fries$10.99
Quarter-pounder patty with cheese on burger buns with fresh onion, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
More about Rico's at Drake
Item pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
1/2 Garlic, Bacon + Blue Cheese Fries$4.95
1/2 Cheese Fries$4.39
Garlic, Bacon + Blue Cheese Fries$8.79
Served with ranch dressing
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$3.99
Fried Egg & Cheese$10.99
Two fried eggs with American cheese
served on grilled Texas toast. Add Bacon $2.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Fries$8.99
French Fries topped with homemade chili, cheese sauce and shredded cheese.
More about University Library Cafe

