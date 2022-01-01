Cheese fries in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve cheese fries
Rico's at Drake
2314 University Avenue, Des Moines
|Classic Cheese Burger & Fries
|$10.99
Quarter-pounder patty with cheese on burger buns with fresh onion, lettuce, tomato and pickles.
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|1/2 Garlic, Bacon + Blue Cheese Fries
|$4.95
|1/2 Cheese Fries
|$4.39
|Garlic, Bacon + Blue Cheese Fries
|$8.79
Served with ranch dressing
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$3.99
|Fried Egg & Cheese
|$10.99
Two fried eggs with American cheese
served on grilled Texas toast. Add Bacon $2.