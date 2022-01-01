Cheeseburgers in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Cheeseburger
|Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.49
Topped with thick-cut Cherrywood smoked bacon, honey mustard and cheddar cheese. Served on a fresh pretzel roll.
|Cheeseburger
|$11.99
Our 1/2lb Angus beef patty topped with American and Swiss cheese, with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Edencrest at Beaverdale
3410 Beaver Ave., Des Moines
|Cheeseburger
Served on White bun with Lettuce, Onion, and Tomato
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Classic 1/3 lb Certified Angus Burger Patty with your choice of cheese!
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle.
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Cheeseburger
|$6.32
American cheese, pickle, red onion, ketchup, mayo
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$6.59
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$11.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & pickle spear.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|1/4 LB CHEESEBURGER
|$9.00
House patty with onion and pickle on a brioche bun.
|DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
Two 1/4 lb. patties with onion and pickle on a brioche bun.
|1/4 LB CHEESEBURGER
|$8.00
House patty with cheddar cheese, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun. Served with choice of side.
RoCA
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$16.00
Cheddar | Onion | Lettuce | Pickle | Mayo
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Kid's Cheeseburger
|$7.00
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Cheeseburger
|$12.00
Topped with American cheese and lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on the side.
|Lunch Cheeseburger
|$9.00
Topped with American cheese and lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle on the side.
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Single cheeseburger and french fries. Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served upon request..
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$6.99
|HL Double Cheeseburger Basket
|$11.99
Two 1/4 lb. burger patties with two slices of American cheese, pickles and onions.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.99
Two 1/4 lb. fresh beef patties topped with three strips of bacon and your choice of American, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper cheese, or colby jack with pickles and onions.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Gateway Cheeseburger
|$12.49
8 oz Geroge's Grind burger, choice of cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion, sesame bun
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|SM Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.70
|LG Bacon Cheeseburger
|$23.20
|MED Bacon Cheeseburger
|$19.10
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Double Cheeseburger
|$14.99
2 of our 1/3 lb fresh ground beef patties with American cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
|Cheese Shop Cheeseburger
|$13.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with Cheese Shop cheese on a toasted bun.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty with American cheese and 2 strips of bacon served on fresh toasted bun.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wisco Grub & Pub
3015 Merle Hay Rd #1a, Des Moines
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Centro
1003 Locust St, Des Moines
|The Cheeseburger
|$14.99
Grilled 8 oz Centro "Black Label" grind, cheddar, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion on toasted ciabatta bun