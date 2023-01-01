Des Moines restaurants you'll love
Must-try Des Moines restaurants
Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Smoked Wings
|$14.99
One pound of Smoked Wings sauced in your choice of Asian Glaze, BBQ Glaze, or Buffalo Sauce.
|Rib/Meat Platter
|$17.99
A lunch rack of ribs and one choice of BBQ meats, 2 sides and a slice of garlic bread.
|Dinner Platter
|$14.99
Your choice of 2 of our BBQ Meats and 2 choices for sides. Served with a slice of garlic bread.
Michael’s Pizza
2629 Beaver Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Large Michael's Favorite
|$20.50
Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella
|House Salad
|$6.00
Fresh greens topped with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumber slices, chick peas, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Pizza Chips
|$5.50
Michael's Crust topped with Rosemary and Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a marinara sauce.
Bubba Southern Comforts - 200 10th St
200 10th St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Kentucky Hot Brown
|$16.00
Hickory-smoked turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, tomato and caramelized onion; open-faced on Texas toast and smothered with cheese sauce
|Deviled Eggs
|$8.00
Topped with paprika and pecan-smoked bacon
|Pimento Cheese Plate
|$10.00
Buttermilk crackers, pimento cheese, bread & butter pickles, candied pecans, and pecan-smoked bacon crumbles
Mugsy’s Pizza House Irish Sports Pub
1225 Copper Creek Dr., Pleasant Hill
|Popular items
|16” Carnivore Pizza
|$25.99
homemade dough, all meats
|Mugsy Balls
|$10.99
Our homemade version of garlic knots served with our homemade marinara sauce.
|14” Build Your Own Pizza
|$14.99
homemade dough, select motts, sauce
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Monster Muenster Cheese Sticks
|$11.99
Four giant slabs of muenster cheese hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with our haus curry sauce or marinara.
|Veggie Spaetzle
|$12.99
Spaetzle, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach in a garlic white wine butter sauce.
|Armadillo Eggs
|$14.49
A South Texas specialty made in our kitchen...bacon-wrapped chicken tenders stuffed with sliced jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
Captain Roy's
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$10.00
|Tenderloin
|$10.00
|Ranch
|$0.50
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Small Guacamole
|$4.00
Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno
|Vegan Burrito
|$15.99
Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans
Django - 1420 Locust St
1420 Locust St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|1/2 Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$8.00
with truffle oil, Parmesan and harissa aioli
|Django Burger
|$17.00
Bacon, caramelized onion, Port Salut cheese and truffle aioli
|Croque Madame
|$19.00
Ham, Swiss cheese, fried egg and Dijon mustard on a South Union Bakery country bread with bechamel sauce
Up Down Des Moines
500 E Locust, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Meat
|$26.00
|Cheese Sticks
|$15.00
|Sausage Pizza
|$22.00
Rita's Cantina
401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Chicken Chimi
|$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with chicken verde, rice, chihuahua cheese, and pico. Fried and finished with house queso, chili verde, and guacamole. Served with rice and refried black beans.
|Queso Flight
|$15.00
Our four specialty queso varieties served with chips. Includes: loaded queso, corn queso, birria queso and spicy queso.
|Spicy Queso
|$6.00
White queso blended with our spicy salsa.
Exile Brewing Company
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Chicken Bites
|$12.99
Beer-brined & fried chicken bites served with house-made creamy buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, carrots & celery. Tossed on request.
|Exile Fries
|$9.49
Truffle oil, mixed herbs, parmesan, and truffle aioli. (GF)
|Brussels Sprouts
|$9.99
Fried Brussels sprouts, charred lime and chive aioli. (GF)
The Royal Mile
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Popular items
|The Earl
|$14.00
Triple decker of turkey, ham, corned beef, bacon, Swiss cheese, sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on marble rye.
|Chicken Breast
|$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, white balsamic arugula, and garlic aioli. Served on brioche bun.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Served with your choice of Buffalo, Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, or Tikka Masala curry sauce.
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV - 300 E. Grand
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Trailer Trash Zombie
|$10.17
American cheese, fried pickle, chicken fried bacon, cheese curds, ranch dressing
|Raygun
|$10.17
Monterey Jack, fried jalapeños, caramelized onion, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo
|Zombie Burger
|$7.68
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Zombie sauce
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Crispy mozzarella cheese served with homemade marinara sauce & ranch.
|Cheesecurd Burger
|$14.00
American cheese, bacon, cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion, & chipotle ranch.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.00
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Green Curry
|$12.95
An aromatic green curry with coconut milk ,snow peas, bamboo shoot, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.
|INCLUDE SILVERWARE?
|$0.00
Would you like us to include silverware?
|Thai Flavors Deep-Fried Spring Rolls
|$6.95
Deep-fried vegetable spring rolls served with a Thai sweet & sour sauce.
Sprockets
1905 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Fish & Grits
|$14.99
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
|Shrimp & Grits
|$10.99
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|14" THE MAHOMES
|$23.00
You don’t have to do anything other than be yourself with this pizza! Marinara sauce covered with sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ground beef, and bacon.
|ONION RINGS
|$10.00
Thinly sliced onions dunked in buttermilk, then dusted with our special seasoning. Fried golden.
|14" SOUTH SIDER
|$23.00
Housemade pizza sauce, Graziano sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers and onions.
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St
210 SW 11th St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|The Big Italian
|$12.00
Fresh greens topped with black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
|14" Mad Meatball Pizza
|$21.00
Our signature Mad Meatballs, roasted red peppers and green peppers on our house made red sauce
|Baked Mac N' Cheese
|$13.00
Homemade Mac n Cheese topped with bread crumbs and more cheese! Add Chicken or Bacon +1 or Add both +2
RoCA - 208 Court Avenue
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Battered Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Pineapple Salsa | Avocado | Tomato | Sriracha Aioli
|Graziano Sausage Flatbread
|$17.00
Hot Italian Sausage | Sharp Provolone | Preserved
Peppers | Basil | Red Sauce
|De Burgo Toast
|$17.00
De Burgo Steak Tips | Toasted Focaccia | Truffle Mashed Potato | Roasted Mushrooms
Buzzard Billy's Des Moines
615 3rd Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.99
|Armadillo Eggs
|$12.99
|Gator Fingers
|$11.49
STEAKS
Iowa Beef Steakhouse
1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Sinful 7
|$6.95
7 different layers of chocolate
|Sirloin
|$32.95
20 oz sirloin
|Burger
|$14.95
Ground in house from our steak trimmings. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Thai Flavors Ingersoll
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Spring Rolls (only veggie)
|$6.95
Our Deep-Fried Spring Rolls are stuffed full of veggies. Served with our Thai sweet & Sour sauce.
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Crisp, bubbly wonton wrappers with a molten center of oozy, tangy, creamy cheese, lightly scented with scallions and crabmeat
|Pot Sticker (Pork)
|$7.95
Thin pastry shells filled with pork. Deep fried or steamed and served with our homemade Dumpling sauce.
Pura Social Club
660 E. 5th Suite A, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Cubano
|$17.00
|Korean Mini Tacos
|$13.00
|Crab Avocado Tostados
|$15.00
Vibes Kitchen & Bar
1303 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Vibes Chicken Eggrolls
|$6.00
|House Salad
|$9.00
|Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$12.00
The Station
3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines
|Popular items
|6 Wings
|$12.00
Tossed in Sauce of choice. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and choice of side
|Firecracker Salad
|$15.00
Salad Blend, Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Scallions, Wontons, Firecracker Sauce, Honey Garlic
|Dugan's Big Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Salad Blend, Chicken Breast (tossed in sauce if desired), Chopped Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Mozzarella, Croutons
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dough Co. Pizza Drake
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Create your own Slice
|$4.50
An enormous slice topped with red sauce and mozzarella. Choose any combination of toppings to make it your own
|Supreme
|$0.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive
|Create your own Pizza
|$0.00
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings to create your own
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|Popular items
|PUSHPOP: Adventure Is Out There CROWLER
|$19.00
Smoothie-esque sour beer featuring raspberry & vanilla bean (5.5%)
|Destroyer Bottle Set
|$130.25
Set includes (1) 375mL Bottle of: DESTROYER Madeira, DESTROYER Cognac, DESTROYER Sherry, DESTROYER Maple, DESTROYER Single Barrel.
|PUSHPOP: Poor Oliver CROWLER
|$18.00
Smoothie-esque sour beer with mango, mango, & more mango! (5%)
BBQ
Smokey D's BBQ - Skywalk
601 Locust Street, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Half Nacho
|$9.29
A half-sized order of our BBQ Nachos.
|Saucy D Sandwich
|$6.99
|Burnt Ends Sandwich
|$8.99
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Popular items
|Bacon Chicken Ranch
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Jack cheese, bacon and ranch dressing, with lettuce and tomato. +ADD avocado for $1.00.
|Buffalo Chicken Swiss
|$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
|Asian Salad
|$14.00
• Mixed greens • Chicken breast • Red peppers • Carrots • Cashews • Saifun noodles • Wonton strips • Peanut chili vinaigrette
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Popular items
|House Salad
|$4.50
Chopped romaine, tomato, carrots, red onion, marinated cucumber, shredded mozzarella, and croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side.
|Dogtown Burger
|$13.00
Topped with hot pepper bacon jam and smoke Gouda cheese.
|Cheese Curds
|$11.00
White cheddar cheese curds, fried golden. Served with marinara and ranch.