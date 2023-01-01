Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Des Moines restaurants you'll love

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Des Moines

Must-try Des Moines restaurants

Smokey D's BBQ image

 

Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Wings$14.99
One pound of Smoked Wings sauced in your choice of Asian Glaze, BBQ Glaze, or Buffalo Sauce.
Rib/Meat Platter$17.99
A lunch rack of ribs and one choice of BBQ meats, 2 sides and a slice of garlic bread.
Dinner Platter$14.99
Your choice of 2 of our BBQ Meats and 2 choices for sides. Served with a slice of garlic bread.
More about Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael’s Pizza

2629 Beaver Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Michael's Favorite$20.50
Michael's Original Red Sauce, B&B Deli's Italian Sausage, red onions, Gorgonzola Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and mozzarella
House Salad$6.00
Fresh greens topped with red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumber slices, chick peas, croutons, and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Pizza Chips$5.50
Michael's Crust topped with Rosemary and Italian Seasoning, Olive Oil, Cheddar, and Mozzarella Cheese. Served with a marinara sauce.
More about Michael’s Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Bubba Southern Comforts - 200 10th St

200 10th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kentucky Hot Brown$16.00
Hickory-smoked turkey, pecan-smoked bacon, tomato and caramelized onion; open-faced on Texas toast and smothered with cheese sauce
Deviled Eggs$8.00
Topped with paprika and pecan-smoked bacon
Pimento Cheese Plate$10.00
Buttermilk crackers, pimento cheese, bread & butter pickles, candied pecans, and pecan-smoked bacon crumbles
More about Bubba Southern Comforts - 200 10th St
Consumer pic

 

Mugsy’s Pizza House Irish Sports Pub

1225 Copper Creek Dr., Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
16” Carnivore Pizza$25.99
homemade dough, all meats
Mugsy Balls$10.99
Our homemade version of garlic knots served with our homemade marinara sauce.
14” Build Your Own Pizza$14.99
homemade dough, select motts, sauce
More about Mugsy’s Pizza House Irish Sports Pub
Hessen Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Monster Muenster Cheese Sticks$11.99
Four giant slabs of muenster cheese hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with our haus curry sauce or marinara.
Veggie Spaetzle$12.99
Spaetzle, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach in a garlic white wine butter sauce.
Armadillo Eggs$14.49
A South Texas specialty made in our kitchen...bacon-wrapped chicken tenders stuffed with sliced jalapeños and pepper jack cheese. Served with ranch dressing.
More about Hessen Haus
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$10.00
Tenderloin$10.00
Ranch$0.50
More about Captain Roy's
Consumer pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Guacamole$4.00
Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno
Small Guacamole$4.36
Fresh lime, cilantro, jalapeno
Vegan Burrito$15.99
Crispy tots, roasted poblano pepper and onion, refried black beans, shredded lettuce, vegan crema and guacamole on a flour tortilla or on bed of lettuce with Spanish rice and refried black beans
More about Malo
Main pic

 

Django - 1420 Locust St

1420 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Fried Brussels Sprouts$8.00
with truffle oil, Parmesan and harissa aioli
Django Burger$17.00
Bacon, caramelized onion, Port Salut cheese and truffle aioli
Croque Madame$19.00
Ham, Swiss cheese, fried egg and Dijon mustard on a South Union Bakery country bread with bechamel sauce
More about Django - 1420 Locust St
Up Down Des Moines image

 

Up Down Des Moines

500 E Locust, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meat$26.00
Cheese Sticks$15.00
Sausage Pizza$22.00
More about Up Down Des Moines
Rita's Cantina image

 

Rita's Cantina

401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.1 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Chimi$14.00
Flour tortilla filled with chicken verde, rice, chihuahua cheese, and pico. Fried and finished with house queso, chili verde, and guacamole. Served with rice and refried black beans.
Queso Flight$15.00
Our four specialty queso varieties served with chips. Includes: loaded queso, corn queso, birria queso and spicy queso.
Spicy Queso$6.00
White queso blended with our spicy salsa.
More about Rita's Cantina
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing Company

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bites$12.99
Beer-brined & fried chicken bites served with house-made creamy buffalo sauce, buttermilk ranch, carrots & celery. Tossed on request.
Exile Fries$9.49
Truffle oil, mixed herbs, parmesan, and truffle aioli. (GF)
Brussels Sprouts$9.99
Fried Brussels sprouts, charred lime and chive aioli. (GF)
More about Exile Brewing Company
Royal Mile - Des Moines image

 

The Royal Mile

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Earl$14.00
Triple decker of turkey, ham, corned beef, bacon, Swiss cheese, sweet chili aioli, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served on marble rye.
Chicken Breast$13.00
Smoked mozzarella, tomato, red onion, pickled cucumber, white balsamic arugula, and garlic aioli. Served on brioche bun.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.00
Served with your choice of Buffalo, Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, or Tikka Masala curry sauce.
More about The Royal Mile
Consumer pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV - 300 E. Grand

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Trailer Trash Zombie$10.17
American cheese, fried pickle, chicken fried bacon, cheese curds, ranch dressing
Raygun$10.17
Monterey Jack, fried jalapeños, caramelized onion, bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo
Zombie Burger$7.68
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Zombie sauce
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV - 300 E. Grand
The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Crispy mozzarella cheese served with homemade marinara sauce & ranch.
Cheesecurd Burger$14.00
American cheese, bacon, cheese curds, lettuce, tomato, onion, & chipotle ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.00
Breaded or grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Green Curry$12.95
An aromatic green curry with coconut milk ,snow peas, bamboo shoot, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.
INCLUDE SILVERWARE?$0.00
Would you like us to include silverware?
Thai Flavors Deep-Fried Spring Rolls$6.95
Deep-fried vegetable spring rolls served with a Thai sweet & sour sauce.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St
Banner pic

 

Sprockets

1905 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Grits$14.99
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Shrimp & Grits$10.99
More about Sprockets
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
14" THE MAHOMES$23.00
You don’t have to do anything other than be yourself with this pizza! Marinara sauce covered with sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, ground beef, and bacon.
ONION RINGS$10.00
Thinly sliced onions dunked in buttermilk, then dusted with our special seasoning. Fried golden.
14" SOUTH SIDER$23.00
Housemade pizza sauce, Graziano sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers and onions.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Big Italian$12.00
Fresh greens topped with black olives, banana peppers, tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, pepperoni, mozzarella and cheddar cheese
14" Mad Meatball Pizza$21.00
Our signature Mad Meatballs, roasted red peppers and green peppers on our house made red sauce
Baked Mac N' Cheese$13.00
Homemade Mac n Cheese topped with bread crumbs and more cheese! Add Chicken or Bacon +1 or Add both +2
More about Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St
RoCa image

 

RoCA - 208 Court Avenue

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Battered Fish Tacos$16.00
Pineapple Salsa | Avocado | Tomato | Sriracha Aioli
Graziano Sausage Flatbread$17.00
Hot Italian Sausage | Sharp Provolone | Preserved
Peppers | Basil | Red Sauce
De Burgo Toast$17.00
De Burgo Steak Tips | Toasted Focaccia | Truffle Mashed Potato | Roasted Mushrooms
More about RoCA - 208 Court Avenue
Consumer pic

 

Buzzard Billy's Des Moines

615 3rd Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.99
Armadillo Eggs$12.99
Gator Fingers$11.49
More about Buzzard Billy's Des Moines
Iowa Beef Steakhouse image

STEAKS

Iowa Beef Steakhouse

1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sinful 7$6.95
7 different layers of chocolate
Sirloin$32.95
20 oz sirloin
Burger$14.95
Ground in house from our steak trimmings. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
More about Iowa Beef Steakhouse
Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors Ingersoll

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Deep Fried Spring Rolls (only veggie)$6.95
Our Deep-Fried Spring Rolls are stuffed full of veggies. Served with our Thai sweet & Sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Crisp, bubbly wonton wrappers with a molten center of oozy, tangy, creamy cheese, lightly scented with scallions and crabmeat
Pot Sticker (Pork)$7.95
Thin pastry shells filled with pork. Deep fried or steamed and served with our homemade Dumpling sauce.
More about Thai Flavors Ingersoll
Banner pic

 

Pura Social Club

660 E. 5th Suite A, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cubano$17.00
Korean Mini Tacos$13.00
Crab Avocado Tostados$15.00
More about Pura Social Club
Main pic

 

Vibes Kitchen & Bar

1303 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vibes Chicken Eggrolls$6.00
House Salad$9.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich & Fries$12.00
More about Vibes Kitchen & Bar
Consumer pic

 

The Station

3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$12.00
Tossed in Sauce of choice. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and choice of side
Firecracker Salad$15.00
Salad Blend, Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Scallions, Wontons, Firecracker Sauce, Honey Garlic
Dugan's Big Chicken Salad$15.00
Salad Blend, Chicken Breast (tossed in sauce if desired), Chopped Egg, Tomato, Cucumber, Shredded Mozzarella, Croutons
More about The Station
Dough Co. Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dough Co. Pizza Drake

2330 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Create your own Slice$4.50
An enormous slice topped with red sauce and mozzarella. Choose any combination of toppings to make it your own
Supreme$0.00
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive
Create your own Pizza$0.00
Starts with our house-made red sauce and freshly shredded mozzarella, add toppings to create your own
More about Dough Co. Pizza Drake
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
PUSHPOP: Adventure Is Out There CROWLER$19.00
Smoothie-esque sour beer featuring raspberry & vanilla bean (5.5%)
Destroyer Bottle Set$130.25
Set includes (1) 375mL Bottle of: DESTROYER Madeira, DESTROYER Cognac, DESTROYER Sherry, DESTROYER Maple, DESTROYER Single Barrel.
PUSHPOP: Poor Oliver CROWLER$18.00
Smoothie-esque sour beer with mango, mango, & more mango! (5%)
More about Lua Brewing
Smokey D's BBQ image

BBQ

Smokey D's BBQ - Skywalk

601 Locust Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Nacho$9.29
A half-sized order of our BBQ Nachos.
Saucy D Sandwich$6.99
Burnt Ends Sandwich$8.99
More about Smokey D's BBQ - Skywalk
The Iowa Taproom image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Chicken Ranch$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, Jack cheese, bacon and ranch dressing, with lettuce and tomato. +ADD avocado for $1.00.
Buffalo Chicken Swiss$13.00
Hand breaded fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Asian Salad$14.00
• Mixed greens • Chicken breast • Red peppers • Carrots • Cashews • Saifun noodles • Wonton strips • Peanut chili vinaigrette
More about The Iowa Taproom
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House Salad$4.50
Chopped romaine, tomato, carrots, red onion, marinated cucumber, shredded mozzarella, and croutons. Choice of dressing served on the side.
Dogtown Burger$13.00
Topped with hot pepper bacon jam and smoke Gouda cheese.
Cheese Curds$11.00
White cheddar cheese curds, fried golden. Served with marinara and ranch.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Des Moines

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cake

Chili

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1038 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (665 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston