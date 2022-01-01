Chicken caesar salad in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan, tomato, onion, & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, and croutons.