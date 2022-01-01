Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan, tomato, onion, & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, and croutons.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Item pic

 

South Union Cafe

1007 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad
More about South Union Cafe

