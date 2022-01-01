Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael’s Pizza

2629 Beaver Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$18.45
Med Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$15.99
Sm Nashville Hot Chicken Pizza$13.99
More about Michael’s Pizza
Consumer pic

 

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza$10.00
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and bacon drizzled on our Buffalo Ranch sauce
14" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza$20.00
Grilled chicken, green peppers, onions and bacon drizzled on our Buffalo Ranch sauce
More about Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St

