Chicken salad in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Hessen Haus
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh mixed greens with Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and cheddar jack cheese, topped with chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled, juicy chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, shredded cheddar and Jack cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
More about Rico's at Drake
Rico's at Drake
2314 University Avenue, Des Moines
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$8.99
|Cranberry Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
More about Exile Brewing
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, spring mix, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan, tomato, onion, & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|FIESTA CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
|HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Romaine, avocado, bacon bits, tomatoes, caramelized onions, croutons, corn and grilled BBQ chicken breast. Tossed with honey mustard dressing.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, and croutons.
More about Dough Co. Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dough Co. Pizza
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Mixed Greens, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, BBQ Ranch on the side
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Chicken Ranch Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, banana peppers, mozzarella, croutons, and ranch dressing.
|Lunch Chicken Ranch Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, and croutons. Dine-In orders are tossed in ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side for carry-out orders.
More about Gateway Market
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Peanut Chicken Salad - Small
|$10.99
Greens, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, onion, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, cilantro, spicy peanut dressing
|Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap - Small
|$10.99
Cranberry chicken salad, greens, flour tortilla
|Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad - Small
|$10.99
Greens, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, onion, tomato, carrot, corn relish, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette