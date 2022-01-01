Chicken salad in Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens with Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and cheddar jack cheese, topped with chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with grilled, juicy chicken breast, Roma tomatoes, shredded cheddar and Jack cheese, served with your choice of dressing.
More about Hessen Haus
Item pic

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.99
Cranberry Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Rico's at Drake
Item pic

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, spring mix, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing.
More about Exile Brewing
The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan, tomato, onion, & croutons tossed with Caesar dressing.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FIESTA CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Romaine, avocado, bacon bits, tomatoes, caramelized onions, croutons, corn and grilled BBQ chicken breast. Tossed with honey mustard dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$14.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, and croutons.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dough Co. Pizza

2330 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (516 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Roast Chicken, Bacon, Roasted Corn, Red Onion, BBQ Ranch on the side
More about Dough Co. Pizza
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Salad$12.00
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, banana peppers, mozzarella, croutons, and ranch dressing.
Lunch Chicken Ranch Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, and croutons. Dine-In orders are tossed in ranch dressing. Dressing served on the side for carry-out orders.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Chicken Salad - Small$10.99
Greens, grilled chicken, carrot, cucumber, onion, bean sprouts, roasted peanuts, cilantro, spicy peanut dressing
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap - Small$10.99
Cranberry chicken salad, greens, flour tortilla
Cilantro Lime Chicken Salad - Small$10.99
Greens, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, onion, tomato, carrot, corn relish, avocado, fried tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Gateway Market
Item pic

 

South Union Cafe

1007 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken BLT Salad
More about South Union Cafe

