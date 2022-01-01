Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Smokey D's BBQ image

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rhine Valley Parmesan Chicken Sandwich$13.99
A tender and juicy grilled chicken breast, and topped with thick sliced pecan smoked shoulder bacon, smoked Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, and a creamy Parmesan dressing. Served with lettuce, red onion, and pickle on toasted sour dough bread.
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Consumer pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Wood-fire grilled chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and lime aioli on a brioche bun
Rico's at Drake image

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Sandwich & Fries$9.99
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and Sriracha slaw on a toasted pretzel bun.
Exile Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, smashed avocado, smoked cheddar & pesto mayo on pretzel bun. (GF2)
Item pic

 

300 Burger

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich with Cheese$12.00
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, dukes mayo, and house made pickles.
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Item pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Stuntman Mike's Chicken Sandwich$11.27
Nashville hot chicken, Cheddar cheese, coleslaw, pickles, Texas toast bun
Consumer pic

 

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.00
Tender breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, our house made red sauce and parmesan
Iowa Beef Steakhouse image

STEAKS

Iowa Beef Steakhouse

1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.95
Comes with lettuce, tomato, mayo. Choice of side.
Item pic

 

The Station on Ingersoll

3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Hand Breaded, Plain or tossed in sauce of choice, Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Smokey D's BBQ image

BBQ

Smokey D's BBQ

601 Locust Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand-breaded crispy chicken with Marina's spicy Chile de Arbol sauce. Topped with pickled red onions and pickles.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked Gouda, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, Maytag blue cheese crumbles, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle served on the side.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and
onion served on a toasted bun.
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken strips, Nashville hot sauce, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, sesame bun
Scornovacca's Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$10.75
Chicken Romano Sandwich$11.25
Consumer pic

 

Sticky Fingers

111 South 11th St, West Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sticky Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Banner pic

 

Allora Cafe

1459 Grand Ave., des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
1/2 Panini Chicken Sandwich$12.00
With cup of soup and choice of Salad or Veggie Chips
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breaded Chicken & Bacon Sandwich$12.99
Breaded chicken breast served on a fresh roll with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
