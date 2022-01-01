Chicken sandwiches in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Hessen Haus
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Rhine Valley Parmesan Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
A tender and juicy grilled chicken breast, and topped with thick sliced pecan smoked shoulder bacon, smoked Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, and a creamy Parmesan dressing. Served with lettuce, red onion, and pickle on toasted sour dough bread.
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
More about Malo
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Wood-fire grilled chicken breast, bacon, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and lime aioli on a brioche bun
More about Rico's at Drake
Rico's at Drake
2314 University Avenue, Des Moines
|Chicken Sandwich & Fries
|$9.99
More about Exile Brewing
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Fried chicken breast smothered in Nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and Sriracha slaw on a toasted pretzel bun.
|Exile Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, smashed avocado, smoked cheddar & pesto mayo on pretzel bun. (GF2)
More about 300 Burger
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Chicken Sandwich with Cheese
|$12.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Served with fresh lettuce, tomato, red onion, dukes mayo, and house made pickles.
|Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Kid's Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
|Stuntman Mike's Chicken Sandwich
|$11.27
Nashville hot chicken, Cheddar cheese, coleslaw, pickles, Texas toast bun
More about Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
210 SW 11th St, Des Moines
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.00
Tender breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, our house made red sauce and parmesan
More about Iowa Beef Steakhouse
STEAKS
Iowa Beef Steakhouse
1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
Comes with lettuce, tomato, mayo. Choice of side.
More about The Station on Ingersoll
The Station on Ingersoll
3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand Breaded, Plain or tossed in sauce of choice, Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Hand-breaded crispy chicken with Marina's spicy Chile de Arbol sauce. Topped with pickled red onions and pickles.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked Gouda, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, Maytag blue cheese crumbles, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle served on the side.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and
onion served on a toasted bun.
More about Gateway Market
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Fried chicken strips, Nashville hot sauce, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, sesame bun
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$10.75
|Chicken Romano Sandwich
|$11.25
More about Sticky Fingers
Sticky Fingers
111 South 11th St, West Des Moines
|Sticky Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
More about Allora Cafe
Allora Cafe
1459 Grand Ave., des moines
|1/2 Panini Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
With cup of soup and choice of Salad or Veggie Chips