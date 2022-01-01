Chicken soup in Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl$6.99
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup$4.99
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl$6.99
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
More about Malo
Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Small$4.50
Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Large$5.99
Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Quart$9.99
More about Gateway Market
HoQ

303 E 5th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Rice Soup
Free-range chicken, rich house-made broth, rice and seasonal vegetables (GF)
More about HoQ
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Of Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about University Library Cafe
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Lemongrass Coconut Chicken Soup$8.00
Gluten free. Bell peppers, cabbage, carrot, mushroom, coconut milk, Thai herbs.
More about Wasabi Chi

