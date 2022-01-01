Chicken soup in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Malo
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl
|$6.99
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Cup
|$4.99
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
|Chicken Tortilla Soup - Bowl
|$6.99
With cheese blend and fried tortilla strips
More about Gateway Market
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Small
|$4.50
|Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Large
|$5.99
|Chicken Corn Tortilla Soup - Quart
|$9.99
More about HoQ
HoQ
303 E 5th St, Des Moines
|Chicken & Rice Soup
Free-range chicken, rich house-made broth, rice and seasonal vegetables (GF)
More about University Library Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Bowl Of Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99