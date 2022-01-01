Chicken tenders in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Chicken Finger Appetizer
|$9.99
5 of our Breaded Chicken Fingers. Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Franziskaner Battered Chicken Tenders
|$13.99
Hand-battered tenders fried golden brown. Served with our haus curry sauce, French fries.
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Chicken Strips
|$8.00
Edencrest at Beaverdale
3410 Beaver Ave., Des Moines
|Chicken Tenders
Fried and served with choice of sauce
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$11.50
Two Ruthie-brined chicken tenders, herb fries, and choice of sauce.
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$6.00
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Country style Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, or Tikka Masala curry sauce.
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$6.59
|DD Chicken Tenders
|$9.08
Served with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$10.00
Four chicken strips served with choice of side & dipping sauce.
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS
|$8.00
3 Chicken strips served with your choice of side. Includes kids drink.
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$6.00
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.99
|Chicken Fingers
|$11.99
Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Kid's Chicken Strips
|$5.99
choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Strip Dinner
|$9.99
Choice of two sides, dipping sauce and a buttermilk biscuit
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$5.25
|Chicken Tenders Basket
|$10.50