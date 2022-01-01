Chicken tenders in Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Smokey D's BBQ image

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Finger Appetizer$9.99
5 of our Breaded Chicken Fingers. Served with your choice of Dipping Sauce.
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Hessen Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Franziskaner Battered Chicken Tenders$13.99
Hand-battered tenders fried golden brown. Served with our haus curry sauce, French fries.
More about Hessen Haus
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$8.00
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Consumer pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
More about Malo
Edencrest at Beaverdale image

 

Edencrest at Beaverdale

3410 Beaver Ave., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders
Fried and served with choice of sauce
More about Edencrest at Beaverdale
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tender Basket$11.50
Two Ruthie-brined chicken tenders, herb fries, and choice of sauce.
Kids Chicken Tender$6.00
More about Exile Brewing
300 Burger image

 

300 Burger

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Country style Chicken Tenders$7.00
More about 300 Burger
Royal Mile - Des Moines image

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.00
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, or Tikka Masala curry sauce.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Item pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Strips$6.59
DD Chicken Tenders$9.08
Served with buffalo sauce and ranch dressing
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Strip Basket$10.00
Four chicken strips served with choice of side & dipping sauce.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$8.00
3 Chicken strips served with your choice of side. Includes kids drink.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Fingers$6.00
More about The Iowa Taproom
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
Chicken Fingers$11.99
Three fried chicken tenders on grilled Texas toast.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Strips$5.99
choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Strip Dinner$9.99
Choice of two sides, dipping sauce and a buttermilk biscuit
More about Gateway Market
Scornovacca's Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$5.25
Chicken Tenders Basket$10.50
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strip Basket$12.99
Three chicken strips served on top of Texas toast, served with fries.
More about University Library Cafe

