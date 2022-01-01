Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Wrap$9.00
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
More about Exile Brewing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.00
Breaded or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, buffalo sauce, & ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese blend, & ranch.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Wrap - Large$12.49
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, tomato, green goddess dressing, greens, flour tortilla
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wrap - Small$10.99
Cranberry chicken salad, greens, flour tortilla
Chicken Cobb Wrap - Small$10.99
Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, gorgonzola cheese, avocado, tomato, green goddess dressing, greens, flour tortilla
More about Gateway Market

