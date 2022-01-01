Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Queso Con Chili$6.99
(12) Traditional Sweet Chili$15.99
Don't let the name fool you, it's sweet but not spicy like the name would suggest. The chili flavor helps to add depth to the sweet sauce. Served with celeries and carrots.
(6) Traditional Sweet Chili$9.99
Item pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Chili$6.05
Topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, onion
Chili Shot$1.10
Chili Fries$7.69
Served with chili and shredded cheddar
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Chili$4.99
Chili Cheese Fries$3.99
Bowl Chili$6.99
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Chili - Large$5.99
Veggie Chili - Quart$9.99
Veggie Chili - Small$4.50
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Of Chili$4.99
Chili Cheeseburger$11.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with homemade chili, cheese sauce and shredded cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
Cup of Chili$3.99
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Hamachi Chili$12.00
Raw. Gluten free. Jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce.
SIDE Chili Oil$1.00
Item pic

 

South Union Cafe

1007 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Chili$3.25
Bowl Chili$5.50
