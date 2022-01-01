Chili in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve chili
Rico's at Drake
2314 University Avenue, Des Moines
|Queso Con Chili
|$6.99
|(12) Traditional Sweet Chili
|$15.99
Don't let the name fool you, it's sweet but not spicy like the name would suggest. The chili flavor helps to add depth to the sweet sauce. Served with celeries and carrots.
|(6) Traditional Sweet Chili
|$9.99
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Bowl Chili
|$6.05
Topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, onion
|Chili Shot
|$1.10
|Chili Fries
|$7.69
Served with chili and shredded cheddar
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Cup Chili
|$4.99
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$3.99
|Bowl Chili
|$6.99
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Veggie Chili - Large
|$5.99
|Veggie Chili - Quart
|$9.99
|Veggie Chili - Small
|$4.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Bowl Of Chili
|$4.99
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$11.99
1/3 lb fresh ground beef patty topped with homemade chili, cheese sauce and shredded cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
|Cup of Chili
|$3.99
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Hamachi Chili
|$12.00
Raw. Gluten free. Jalapeno, cilantro, sriracha, masago, ponzu sauce.
|SIDE Chili Oil
|$1.00