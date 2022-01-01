Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
German Chocolate Cake$7.49
The traditional dessert made in haus. Delicious, moist chocolate cake with caramel, coconut and pecan topping.
More about Hessen Haus
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Cake$8.00
Decadent chocolate cake.
More about Exile Brewing
Consumer pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake Shake$6.05
Chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake mix
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$7.95
More about Thai Flavors
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Light and airy layers of white and milk chocolate mousse atop a flourless chocolate cake finished with white chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel drizzle and fresh strawberries.
More about The Iowa Taproom
HoQ image

 

HoQ

303 E 5th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grand Marnier Chocolate Cake$10.00
House-made whipped cream (GF)
More about HoQ
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Overload Cake$7.00
A CHOCOLATE LOVERS DREAM.
More about Wasabi Chi

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Mac And Cheese

Salad Wrap

Garlic Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

Street Tacos

Pork Chops

Roast Duck

Crab Fried Rice

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston