Chocolate cake in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|German Chocolate Cake
|$7.49
The traditional dessert made in haus. Delicious, moist chocolate cake with caramel, coconut and pecan topping.
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Decadent chocolate cake.
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Chocolate Cake Shake
|$6.05
Chocolate ice cream, chocolate cake mix
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Light and airy layers of white and milk chocolate mousse atop a flourless chocolate cake finished with white chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel drizzle and fresh strawberries.
HoQ
303 E 5th St, Des Moines
|Grand Marnier Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
House-made whipped cream (GF)