Club salad in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve club salad
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Club Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce mix, carrots, tomato, cucumber
and red onion topped with grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese and croutons.
More about University Library Cafe
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Club Salad
|$11.99
Lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, grilled chicken, bacon and shredded cheese.