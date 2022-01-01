Cobb salad in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve cobb salad
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Cobb Salad
|$16.99
Grilled or blackened chicken, bacon, mixed greens, feta, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and chipotle ranch
The Station on Ingersoll
3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
Salad Blend, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Avocado, Maytag Bleu Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dough Co. Pizza
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Cobb Salad
|$9.50
Mixed Greens, Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Roast Corn, Tomato, Cucumber, choice of dressing on the side
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Cobb Salad
|$14.00
• Mixed greens • Chicken breast • Crumbled Bacon • Diced egg • Blue cheese • Avocado• Tomato • Maytag blue cheese dressing
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Chicken Cobb Salad - Small
|$10.99
|Chicken Cobb Salad - Large
|$14.49