Cobb salad in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.99
Grilled or blackened chicken, bacon, mixed greens, feta, avocado, tomatoes, corn salsa and chipotle ranch
More about Malo
Item pic

 

The Station on Ingersoll

3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$14.00
Salad Blend, Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Bacon, Chopped Egg, Avocado, Maytag Bleu Cheese
More about The Station on Ingersoll
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dough Co. Pizza

2330 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$9.50
Mixed Greens, Turkey, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Roast Corn, Tomato, Cucumber, choice of dressing on the side
More about Dough Co. Pizza
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.00
• Mixed greens • Chicken breast • Crumbled Bacon • Diced egg • Blue cheese • Avocado• Tomato • Maytag blue cheese dressing
More about The Iowa Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad - Small$10.99
Chicken Cobb Salad - Large$14.49
More about Gateway Market
Item pic

 

Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$19.99
Italian greens, chicken, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, avocado, creamy parmesan dressing
Cobb Salad (Side)$17.50
Italian greens, chicken, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, avocado, creamy parmesan dressing
More about Centro

