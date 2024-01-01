Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve corn chowder

Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cup Corn Chowder$4.00
Bowl Corn Chowder$6.50
More about The Iowa Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market - 2002 Woodland Ave

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Chowder$4.99
More about Gateway Market - 2002 Woodland Ave

