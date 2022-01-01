Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Corn dogs in
Des Moines
/
Des Moines
/
Corn Dogs
Des Moines restaurants that serve corn dogs
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
No reviews yet
Kids Corn Dog
$7.00
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(721 reviews)
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs
$6.00
More about The Iowa Taproom
