Corn dogs in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve corn dogs

The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Corn Dog$7.00
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Mini Corn Dogs$6.00
More about The Iowa Taproom

