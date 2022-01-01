Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Hessen Haus image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.99
Fresh mixed greens with Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and cheddar jack cheese, topped with chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Hessen Haus
Item pic

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$11.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, spring mix, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$13.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
More about Exile Brewing
Royal Mile - Des Moines image

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$11.00
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, or Tikka Masala curry sauce.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Item pic

 

The Station on Ingersoll

3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Hand Breaded, Plain or tossed in sauce of choice, Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
More about The Station on Ingersoll
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and
onion served on a toasted bun.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Orange Chicken /rice$15.00
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a savory orange infused sauce.
More about Wasabi Chi

