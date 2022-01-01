Crispy chicken in Des Moines
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Fresh mixed greens with Roma tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and cheddar jack cheese, topped with chicken tenders. Served with your choice of dressing.
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, spring mix, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
Beer-brined & fried chicken tenders, corn salsa, white cheddar, buttermilk ranch dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$11.00
Tossed in your choice of Buffalo, Pineapple Bourbon BBQ, or Tikka Masala curry sauce.
The Station on Ingersoll
3124 Ingersoll Avenue, Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand Breaded, Plain or tossed in sauce of choice, Bun, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Breaded chicken with lettuce, tomato, and
onion served on a toasted bun.