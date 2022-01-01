Curry in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve curry
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Curried Cashew Chicken
|$13.00
Chopped chicken breast, cashews, and cranberries in a curried sauce atop romaine. Finished with green onion and sweet balsamic vinaigrette.
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Red Curry
|$12.95
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.
|Pumpkin Curry
|$13.95
A Special red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves with your choice of meat.
|Masman Curry
|$12.95
A classic masman curry cooked with your choice of meat, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, roasted peanut and herb.
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Curry Sauce Side
|Curry Puff
|$6.95
Southeast Asian baked pastries. Pastry shell stuffed with chicken, potatoes, seasoned, with an aromatic yellow curry.
|Green Curry Fried Rice
|$12.95
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Curried Chickpea Burger
|$12.00
House made vegetarian curried chickpea patty topped with fried slices of avocado and sriracha mayo.