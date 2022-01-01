Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve curry

Item pic

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Cashew Chicken$13.00
Chopped chicken breast, cashews, and cranberries in a curried sauce atop romaine. Finished with green onion and sweet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Curry$12.95
Flaming red curry cooked with coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, bell peppers and fresh sweet basil with your choice of meat.
Pumpkin Curry$13.95
A Special red curry cooked with coconut milk, pumpkin, bell pepper, and fresh sweet basil leaves with your choice of meat.
Masman Curry$12.95
A classic masman curry cooked with your choice of meat, coconut milk, potatoes, onions, roasted peanut and herb.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Item pic

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Sauce Side
Curry Puff$6.95
Southeast Asian baked pastries. Pastry shell stuffed with chicken, potatoes, seasoned, with an aromatic yellow curry.
Green Curry Fried Rice$12.95
More about Thai Flavors
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chickpea Burger$12.00
House made vegetarian curried chickpea patty topped with fried slices of avocado and sriracha mayo.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Red Curry Shrimp /rice$17.00
Gluten free. Spicy.
Thai Red Curry Chicken /rice$15.00
Gluten free. Spicy.
More about Wasabi Chi

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Cobb Salad

Green Beans

Quesadillas

Yellow Curry

Edamame

Rangoon

Maki

Sliders

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston