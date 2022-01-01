Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve enchiladas

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

Large Chicken Enchilada$19.99
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Large Seafood Enchilada$25.99
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Large Cheese Enchiladas$19.99
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
Rita's Cantina

401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.1 (348 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Enchilada$14.00
Cheesy spinach and artichoke mix rolled in corn tortillas topped with salsa verde, shredded lettuce, and marinated onions and peppers. Served with achiote rice and black beans.
