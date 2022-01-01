Enchiladas in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Malo
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Large Chicken Enchilada
|$19.99
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
|Large Seafood Enchilada
|$25.99
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice
|Large Cheese Enchiladas
|$19.99
House made tortillas, filled, rolled and dressed with red, green or white sauce; with fresh lime, refried beans and Spanish rice