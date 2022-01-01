Fish tacos in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve fish tacos
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|FISH TACOS
|$13.00
Two puffy tacos filled with seasoned tilapia, corn slaw, and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with lime crema and housemade taco sauce. Served with black beans.
RoCA
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Battered Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Pineapple Salsa | Avocado | Tomato | Sriracha Aioli
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with Asian slaw and beer battered fish then topped with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch. Served with lemon butter rice.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Two soft shell flour tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia filets. Topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with beans and Mexican rice.