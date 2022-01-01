Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$13.00
Two puffy tacos filled with seasoned tilapia, corn slaw, and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with lime crema and housemade taco sauce. Served with black beans.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Item pic

 

RoCA

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Battered Fish Tacos$16.00
Pineapple Salsa | Avocado | Tomato | Sriracha Aioli
More about RoCA
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with Asian slaw and beer battered fish then topped with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch. Served with lemon butter rice.
More about The Iowa Taproom
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.99
Two soft shell flour tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia filets. Topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with beans and Mexican rice.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Corn Tacos (Gluten Friendly)$9.99
Three handmade corn tortillas, seasoned tilapia, chipotle coleslaw, tomato, avocado, salsa
More about Gateway Market

