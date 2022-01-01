Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRENCH TOAST$11.00
Made with thick-cut brioche, flash fried, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar then finished with caramel and strawberry sauce. Served with bacon and hash browns.
FRENCH TOAST DONUT HOLES$9.00
Perfectly fried donut holes with a buttery maple filling and seasoned with cinnamon and sugar. Served with maple syrup.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$9.99
Battered challah bread, strawberries, toasted pecans, maple syrup
Kid's French Toast$5.99
Battered challah bread, maple syrup, powdered sugar, choice of two pieces of bacon or fresh fruit
More about Gateway Market
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$3.99
More about University Library Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Old-School French Toast$17.99
challah French toast with fresh strawberries and whipped vanilla mascarpone cheese; served with Centro potatoes or fresh fruit
More about Centro

