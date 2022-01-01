French toast in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve french toast
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|FRENCH TOAST
|$11.00
Made with thick-cut brioche, flash fried, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar then finished with caramel and strawberry sauce. Served with bacon and hash browns.
|FRENCH TOAST DONUT HOLES
|$9.00
Perfectly fried donut holes with a buttery maple filling and seasoned with cinnamon and sugar. Served with maple syrup.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|French Toast
|$9.99
Battered challah bread, strawberries, toasted pecans, maple syrup
|Kid's French Toast
|$5.99
Battered challah bread, maple syrup, powdered sugar, choice of two pieces of bacon or fresh fruit
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|French Toast
|$3.99