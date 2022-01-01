Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ice cream in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve fried ice cream

Smokey D's BBQ image

 

Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Ice Cream Special$6.99
More about Smokey D's BBQ - 2nd Ave.
Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors Ingersoll

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Banana with mango ice cream$6.95
More about Thai Flavors Ingersoll

