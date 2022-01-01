Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve fried rice

Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$15.95
Stir-fried real crab meat with Thai Jasmine rice, tomato, green pea and onion.
Hawaiian Fried Rice$13.95
Chicken and Shrimp stir-fried with eggs, pineapples and mixed vegetables topped with cashew nut.
Brown Rice With Stir-Fried Asparagus$12.95
Stir-fried well cut asparagus, bell pepper, carrot, mushroom and your choice of meat with our homemade brown sauce over brown rice.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Item pic

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Fried Rice$15.95
Stir-fried real crab meat with Thai Jasmine rice, tomato, green pea and onion.
Side Fried Rice$3.50
Hawaiian Fried Rice$13.95
Chicken and Shrimp stir-fried with eggs, pineapples and mixed vegetables topped with cashew nut.
More about Thai Flavors
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp$15.00
Kimchi Fried Rice Beef$15.00
Plain Fried Rice$9.00
More about Wasabi Chi

