Garlic bread in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve garlic bread
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$8.00
Grilled garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese & served with homemade marinara sauce.
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|CHEESY GARLIC BREAD
|$11.00
Served with ranch or marinara.
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
210 SW 11th St, Des Moines
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.00
Thickly sliced Italian bread, topped with garlic butter and mozzerella cheese. Served with our house red sauce