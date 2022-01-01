Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic cheese bread in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$8.00
Grilled garlic bread topped with mozzarella cheese & served with homemade marinara sauce.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.00
Thickly sliced Italian bread, topped with garlic butter and mozzerella cheese. Served with our house red sauce
More about Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub
Scornovacca's Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Cheese Bread (5)$7.75
Piece of Garlic Cheese Bread$1.25
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante

