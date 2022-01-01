Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

General tso chicken in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve general tso chicken

Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
General Tso Chicken /rice$15.00
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a spicy and savory sauce.
More about Wasabi Chi
Fong's Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown

223 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (3821 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
General Tso's Chicken$0.00
General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and asiago topped with fresh green onion.
More about Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown

