General tso chicken in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve general tso chicken
More about Wasabi Chi
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|General Tso Chicken /rice
|$15.00
Spicy. Crispy coated chicken w. a spicy and savory sauce.
More about Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
223 4th Street, Des Moines
|General Tso's Chicken
|$0.00
General Tso sauce, breaded chicken, water chestnuts, baby corn, roasted red pepper, mozzarella and asiago topped with fresh green onion.