Gnocchi in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve gnocchi
Django - 1420 Locust St
1420 Locust St, Des Moines
|Vegan Gnocchi
|$27.99
Spinach gnocci, spinach, morels, local Joygrow mushrooms, onion confit, crispy shallot, mushroom jus
Centro - 1003 Locust St
1003 Locust St, Des Moines
|Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
|$20.99
Ricotta gnocchi, fennel, Roma tomato, basil, marinara sauce
|Tofu Gnocchi
|$20.99
Sauteed mushroom, red onion, tomato, spinach, garlic, basil, shallots, olive oil
|Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi
|$16.99
Ricotta gnocchi, fennel, Roma tomato, basil, marinara sauce