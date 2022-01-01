Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gnocchi in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve gnocchi

Django - 1420 Locust St

1420 Locust St, Des Moines

Takeout
Vegan Gnocchi$27.99
Spinach gnocci, spinach, morels, local Joygrow mushrooms, onion confit, crispy shallot, mushroom jus
Centro - 1003 Locust St

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

Takeout
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi$20.99
Ricotta gnocchi, fennel, Roma tomato, basil, marinara sauce
Tofu Gnocchi$20.99
Sauteed mushroom, red onion, tomato, spinach, garlic, basil, shallots, olive oil
Handmade Ricotta Gnocchi$16.99
Ricotta gnocchi, fennel, Roma tomato, basil, marinara sauce
