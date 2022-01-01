Hash browns in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve hash browns
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|BURRITO ROYALE W/ HASH BROWNS
|$10.00
A staff favorite! Guajillo-grilled flour tortilla with cheesy eggs, chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, grilled red and poblano peppers, and housemade taco sauce. Served with hash browns.
|LOADED HASH BROWN SKILLET
|$12.00
Hash browns with onions, green peppers, choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo, topped with three eggs your way and cheese. Served with toast.