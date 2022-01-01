Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hash browns in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve hash browns

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BURRITO ROYALE W/ HASH BROWNS$10.00
A staff favorite! Guajillo-grilled flour tortilla with cheesy eggs, chorizo, crispy fried potatoes, grilled red and poblano peppers, and housemade taco sauce. Served with hash browns.
LOADED HASH BROWN SKILLET$12.00
Hash browns with onions, green peppers, choice of bacon, sausage, or chorizo, topped with three eggs your way and cheese. Served with toast.
Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Hash Brown$4.00
