Honey chicken in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve honey chicken

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD$14.00
Romaine, avocado, bacon bits, tomatoes, caramelized onions, croutons, corn and grilled BBQ chicken breast. Tossed with honey mustard dressing.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Honey Sriracha Chicken image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Chicken$13.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with Honey Sriracha sauce. Served over Asian slaw with Sriracha mayo and tomato. Try it fried!
More about The Iowa Taproom
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand-breaded and fried chicken breast dipped in honey sriracha sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickle.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

