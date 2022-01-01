Honey chicken in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve honey chicken
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD
|$14.00
Romaine, avocado, bacon bits, tomatoes, caramelized onions, croutons, corn and grilled BBQ chicken breast. Tossed with honey mustard dressing.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Honey Sriracha Chicken
|$13.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled and topped with Honey Sriracha sauce. Served over Asian slaw with Sriracha mayo and tomato. Try it fried!