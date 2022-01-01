Kimchi in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve kimchi
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$13.95
Stir-fried kimchi, onions and sesame seeds, seaweed on top. Accompanied with fried egg.
More about Thai Flavors
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$13.95
Stir-fried kimchi, onions and sesame seeds, seaweed on top. Accompanied with a fried egg.
More about Lua Brewing
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|TO-GO Kimchi Deviled Eggs
|$5.00
gochugaru, mustard greens
|Kimchi Deviled Eggs
|$5.00
gochugaru, mustard greens
*is gluten free*