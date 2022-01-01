Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve kimchi

Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried kimchi, onions and sesame seeds, seaweed on top. Accompanied with fried egg.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Fried Rice$13.95
Stir-fried kimchi, onions and sesame seeds, seaweed on top. Accompanied with a fried egg.
More about Thai Flavors
Item pic

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TO-GO Kimchi Deviled Eggs$5.00
gochugaru, mustard greens
Kimchi Deviled Eggs$5.00
gochugaru, mustard greens
*is gluten free*
More about Lua Brewing
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Kimchi Ramen Pork$14.00
Spicy. Char siu pork, soft boiled egg, kimchi, green onion, kimchi chicken broth.
Kimchi Fried Rice Shrimp$15.00
Kimchi Fried Rice Beef$15.00
More about Wasabi Chi

