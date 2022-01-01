Mac and cheese in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Mac & Cheese
|$2.99
Hessen Haus
101 4th Street, Des Moines
|Mac & Cheese Baden Bäden
|$11.49
Mac and cheese the German way... A tasty blend of Muenster, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses mixed with spaetzle. Topped with your choice of chicken, pork or beef for only $2.00 more.
|Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$13.99
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Smoked Mac n Cheese
|$11.00
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a blend of smoked cheddar, parmesan, gruyere, white cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with toasted bread crumbs, smoked paprika, and herbs.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Build Your Own Mac & Cheese
|$11.00
Start with our standard Royal Mac & Cheese and add toppings of your choice.
|KID Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
Our creamy mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs. Served with fries.
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Mac + Cheese
|$4.39
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$6.59
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
RoCA
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
Smoked Chicken | Aged Cheddar Sauce | Bacon Jam
Bread Crumb | Chive
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
|Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Roasted cauliflower cheese sauce with pepper jack cheese, cheddar and blue cheese. Topped with buffalo grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles and pico de gallo.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Mac & Cheese Entree
|$10.99
|Mac & Cheese Side
|$3.99
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.99
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Market Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian) - Large
|$8.99
Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs
|Market Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian) - Small
|$5.99
Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs
|Mac & Cheese - Small
|$3.50