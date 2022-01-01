Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Smokey D's BBQ image

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Mac & Cheese$2.99
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Mac & Cheese Baden Bäden image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hessen Haus

101 4th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (1365 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac & Cheese Baden Bäden$11.49
Mac and cheese the German way... A tasty blend of Muenster, Swiss and Parmesan cheeses mixed with spaetzle. Topped with your choice of chicken, pork or beef for only $2.00 more.
Brisket Mac & Cheese$13.99
More about Hessen Haus
Consumer pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
More about Malo
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Mac n Cheese$11.00
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a blend of smoked cheddar, parmesan, gruyere, white cheddar and mozzarella. Topped with toasted bread crumbs, smoked paprika, and herbs.
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Exile Brewing
02ea3f95-cb35-44fc-aef9-8b857c5871cc image

 

300 Burger

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about 300 Burger
Item pic

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Build Your Own Mac & Cheese$11.00
Start with our standard Royal Mac & Cheese and add toppings of your choice.
KID Mac & Cheese$7.00
Our creamy mac & cheese with toasted breadcrumbs. Served with fries.
Mac & Cheese$3.00
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Item pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac + Cheese$4.39
Kid's Mac & Cheese$6.59
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
The Hills Bar and Grill image

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Mac & Cheese$5.00
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

RoCA

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$25.00
Smoked Chicken | Aged Cheddar Sauce | Bacon Jam
Bread Crumb | Chive
More about RoCA
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Mac & Cheese$5.00
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese$15.00
Roasted cauliflower cheese sauce with pepper jack cheese, cheddar and blue cheese. Topped with buffalo grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles and pico de gallo.
More about The Iowa Taproom
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Entree$10.99
Mac & Cheese Side$3.99
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.99
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Market Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian) - Large$8.99
Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs
Market Mac & Cheese (Vegetarian) - Small$5.99
Cheddar cheese sauce, toasted bread crumbs
Mac & Cheese - Small$3.50
More about Gateway Market
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Mac & Cheese$3.99
Homemade Mac & Cheese$9.99
More about University Library Cafe

