Meatloaf in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about The Iowa Taproom
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled artisan meatloaf with Bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and cheddar on thick cut white bread.
|Meatloaf Entree
|$17.00
Three slices of thick cut meatloaf, smothered in a porter demi-glace, topped with mushrooms and crispy onions. Served with Yukon Gold smashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.