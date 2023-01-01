Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatloaf sandwiches in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches

Bubba Southern Comforts - 200 10th St

200 10th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich$16.00
Beef, pork and bacon blend, smothered in house spicy BBQ sauce with fried onion strings; open-faced on Texas toast
More about Bubba Southern Comforts - 200 10th St
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing Company

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Lady Meatloaf Sandwich$12.49
Our bacon wrapped Graziano and beef meatloaf with G.G. infused BBQ sauce and fried onion rings. Served with choice of side.
More about Exile Brewing Company
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
Grilled artisan meatloaf with Bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions and cheddar on thick cut white bread.
More about The Iowa Taproom

