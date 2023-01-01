Meatloaf sandwiches in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches
More about Bubba Southern Comforts - 200 10th St
Bubba Southern Comforts - 200 10th St
200 10th St, Des Moines
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$16.00
Beef, pork and bacon blend, smothered in house spicy BBQ sauce with fried onion strings; open-faced on Texas toast
More about Exile Brewing Company
Exile Brewing Company
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Lunch Lady Meatloaf Sandwich
|$12.49
Our bacon wrapped Graziano and beef meatloaf with G.G. infused BBQ sauce and fried onion rings. Served with choice of side.