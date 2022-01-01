Nachos in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve nachos
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Half Nacho
|$9.29
A half-sized order of our BBQ Nachos.
|BBQ Nachos
|$12.69
BBQ Nachos include freshly fried tortilla chips, your choice of meat, and our signature queso. Diced green onion, diced tomato, jalapeños and sour cream are included on the side.
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Nachos
|$10.00
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Large Seafood Nachos
|$19.99
Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema
|Small Drunken Nachos
|$11.99
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema
Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
300 E. Grand, Des Moines
|Zombie Nachos
|$8.75
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico, salsa
|Cheese Nachos
|$7.98
Tortilla chips, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico, salsa
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Nacho Burger
|$13.00
American cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, homemade tortilla chips, & chipotle aioli.
|Nachos Supreme
|$11.00
Grilled chicken, cheese blend, refried beans, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, & salsa fresca.
RoCA
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Ribeye Nachos
|$23.00
Grilled Ribeye | Queso | Salsa | Guacamole | Jalapeño Chimichurri | Pickled Onion | Corn Chips
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|Nacho Fries
|$7.00
diced tomato, cheese, sour cream
BBQ
Smokey D's BBQ
601 Locust Street, Des Moines
|Half Nacho
|$9.29
A half-sized order of our BBQ Nachos.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Nachos
|$9.99
Layers of tortilla chips with your choice of meat, black beans, cheese sauce, tomatoes, jalapeños and banana peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Loaded Nachos
|$7.99
Fried tortilla chips, queso, cheddar, black bean salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa, green onion
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
University Library Cafe
3506 University Ave, Des Moines
|Breakfast Nachos
|$12.99
Flour tortilla chips topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, and red and green peppers then topped with Monterey cheese sauce.
|Roast Beef Nachos
|$14.99
Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with shaved roast beef, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.
|Bacon Nachos
|$14.99
Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with bacon, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.