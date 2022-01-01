Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Half Nacho$9.29
A half-sized order of our BBQ Nachos.
BBQ Nachos$12.69
BBQ Nachos include freshly fried tortilla chips, your choice of meat, and our signature queso. Diced green onion, diced tomato, jalapeños and sour cream are included on the side.
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Item pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Seafood Nachos$19.99
Tortilla chips, shrimp, crab, queso, pico de gallo, guacamole, Iowa corn salsa, jack cheese, shredded lettuce and chipotle crema
Small Drunken Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema
Small Drunken Nachos$11.99
Tortilla chips, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, queso, black beans, guacamole, shredded cheddar, lettuce and chipotle crema
More about Malo
Item pic

 

Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV

300 E. Grand, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Zombie Nachos$8.75
Tortilla chips, pulled pork, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico, salsa
Cheese Nachos$7.98
Tortilla chips, cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, guacamole, sour cream, pico, salsa
More about Zombie Burger + Drink Lab- EV
Item pic

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nacho Burger$13.00
American cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, homemade tortilla chips, & chipotle aioli.
Nachos Supreme$11.00
Grilled chicken, cheese blend, refried beans, fresh pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapeños, & salsa fresca.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

RoCA

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ribeye Nachos$23.00
Grilled Ribeye | Queso | Salsa | Guacamole | Jalapeño Chimichurri | Pickled Onion | Corn Chips
More about RoCA
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nacho Fries$7.00
diced tomato, cheese, sour cream
More about Lua Brewing
Smokey D's BBQ image

BBQ

Smokey D's BBQ

601 Locust Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (186 reviews)
Takeout
Half Nacho$9.29
A half-sized order of our BBQ Nachos.
More about Smokey D's BBQ
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos$9.99
Layers of tortilla chips with your choice of meat, black beans, cheese sauce, tomatoes, jalapeños and banana peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$7.99
Fried tortilla chips, queso, cheddar, black bean salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, salsa, green onion
More about Gateway Market
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
Flour tortilla chips topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, and red and green peppers then topped with Monterey cheese sauce.
Roast Beef Nachos$14.99
Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with shaved roast beef, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.
Bacon Nachos$14.99
Fresh flour tortilla chips topped with bacon, pinto beans, shedded cheese, Monterey cheese sauce, pico de gallo, mild banana peppers, salsa and sour cream.
More about University Library Cafe

