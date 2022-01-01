Noodle soup in Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Des Moines restaurants that serve noodle soup

Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Noodle Soup Thai Style$11.95
Your choice of meat and rice (or) egg noodle with bean sprouts. Topped with chopped cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic oil in special homemade broth.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Noodle Soup Thai Style$11.95
Steamed thin rice noodle, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in special homemade broth.
L-NOODLE SOUP (THAI STYLE)$9.95
Your choice of eat with bean sprouts and your choice of small/large fat rice noodle or round egg noodle in special homemade broth.
More about Thai Flavors
University Library Cafe image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

University Library Cafe

3506 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl Of Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about University Library Cafe

