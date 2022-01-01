Noodle soup in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve noodle soup
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Noodle Soup Thai Style
|$11.95
Your choice of meat and rice (or) egg noodle with bean sprouts. Topped with chopped cilantro, green onion, and fried garlic oil in special homemade broth.
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Noodle Soup Thai Style
|$11.95
Steamed thin rice noodle, bean sprouts and your choice of meat in special homemade broth.
|L-NOODLE SOUP (THAI STYLE)
|$9.95
Your choice of eat with bean sprouts and your choice of small/large fat rice noodle or round egg noodle in special homemade broth.