Octopus in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve octopus

Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors Ingersoll

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tako(Octopus)$6.00
More about Thai Flavors Ingersoll
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Octopus Sashimi$5.00
Gluten free.
Octopus Sushi$5.00
Gluten free.
More about Wasabi Chi

