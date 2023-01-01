Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Octopus in
Des Moines
/
Des Moines
/
Octopus
Des Moines restaurants that serve octopus
Thai Flavors Ingersoll
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
No reviews yet
Tako(Octopus)
$6.00
More about Thai Flavors Ingersoll
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
Avg 4.7
(2516 reviews)
Octopus Sashimi
$5.00
Gluten free.
Octopus Sushi
$5.00
Gluten free.
More about Wasabi Chi
Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines
Salmon
Enchiladas
Seaweed Salad
Dumplings
Chicken Tenders
Quesadillas
Garlic Noodles
Carbonara
More near Des Moines to explore
West Des Moines
Avg 4.6
(26 restaurants)
Ankeny
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Clive
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.8
(10 restaurants)
Grimes
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Urbandale
Avg 3.9
(8 restaurants)
Altoona
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Waukee
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Indianola
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ames
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Fort Dodge
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Waterloo
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Cedar Rapids
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Iowa City
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Mason City
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(935 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(376 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(583 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston