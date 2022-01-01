Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve paninis

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

Chicken Apple Melt Panini
Grilled chicken strips on fresh apple slices topped with cheese and jalapeno cranberry jam sandwiched on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.
Chicken Avocado Panini
Grilled chicken strips on avocado spread topped with bacon strip and cheese melt on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.
Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

TO-GO Capicola Panini$16.00
tomato jam, ricotta, pickled onion arugula
*is NOT gluten free, dairy free, or vegan*
Capicola Panini$16.00
tomato jam, ricotta, pickled onion, arugula
*cannot be gluten, dairy free, or vegan*
Broccoli Rabe Panini$15.00
tomato jam, ricotta, pickled onion, arugula
Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

Chicken Bacon Panini - Large$12.49
Monterey jack cheese, tomato, guacamole, buttermilk parmesan dressing, country Italian bread
Chicken Bacon Panini - Small$10.99
Monterey jack cheese, tomato, guacamole, buttermilk parmesan dressing, country Italian bread
Allora Cafe

1459 Grand Ave., des moines

1/2 Panini Chicken Sandwich$12.00
With cup of soup and choice of Salad or Veggie Chips
Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

Tuscan Chicken Panini$14.99
Chicken Breast, mozzarella, Roma tomato, basil and garlic mayo on country Italian bread
