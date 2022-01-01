Paninis in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve paninis
More about Rico's at Drake
Rico's at Drake
2314 University Avenue, Des Moines
|Chicken Apple Melt Panini
Grilled chicken strips on fresh apple slices topped with cheese and jalapeno cranberry jam sandwiched on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.
|Chicken Avocado Panini
Grilled chicken strips on avocado spread topped with bacon strip and cheese melt on grilled toast. Served with your choice of fries, salad or selected side dish.
More about Lua Brewing
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|TO-GO Capicola Panini
|$16.00
tomato jam, ricotta, pickled onion arugula
*is NOT gluten free, dairy free, or vegan*
|Capicola Panini
|$16.00
tomato jam, ricotta, pickled onion, arugula
*cannot be gluten, dairy free, or vegan*
|Broccoli Rabe Panini
|$15.00
tomato jam, ricotta, pickled onion, arugula
More about Gateway Market
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Chicken Bacon Panini - Large
|$12.49
Monterey jack cheese, tomato, guacamole, buttermilk parmesan dressing, country Italian bread
|Chicken Bacon Panini - Small
|$10.99
Monterey jack cheese, tomato, guacamole, buttermilk parmesan dressing, country Italian bread
More about Allora Cafe
Allora Cafe
1459 Grand Ave., des moines
|1/2 Panini Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
With cup of soup and choice of Salad or Veggie Chips