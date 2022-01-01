Pies in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve pies
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Cherry Pie Bite
|$2.99
|Peach Pie Bite
|$2.99
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Apple Pie
|$8.00
Tart and sweet apples baked with cinnamon and nutmeg.
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Shepherd's Pie Croquettes
|$11.00
Ground lamb & beef, carrots, potatoes, and onion. Breaded, fried, & topped with pork gravy.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.00
Ground lamb & beef with carrots, onions & celery. Topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.
|Steak & Guinness Pie
|$14.00
Sirloin tips, potatoes, onions & carrots in Guinness Stout gravy, baked in pastry and topped with gravy.
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|Pie Eyed
Sour with Boysenberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, & Granola (6%)