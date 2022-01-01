Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cherry Pie Bite$2.99
Peach Pie Bite$2.99
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$8.00
Tart and sweet apples baked with cinnamon and nutmeg.
More about Exile Brewing
Item pic

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shepherd's Pie Croquettes$11.00
Ground lamb & beef, carrots, potatoes, and onion. Breaded, fried, & topped with pork gravy.
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground lamb & beef with carrots, onions & celery. Topped with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Steak & Guinness Pie$14.00
Sirloin tips, potatoes, onions & carrots in Guinness Stout gravy, baked in pastry and topped with gravy.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pie Eyed
Sour with Boysenberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Raspberry, & Granola (6%)
More about Lua Brewing
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$12.99
Puff pastry pie stuffed with chicken and vegetables smothered in gravy.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

