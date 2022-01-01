Pork belly in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve pork belly
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$16.99
Smoked pork belly, corn salsa and cheese
|Pork Belly Pupusa
|$15.99
Handmade corn masa, melted cheese, smoked pork belly; with romana salad, house salsa
RoCA
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$15.00
Spicy Asian Glaze | Daikon Slaw
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Pork Belly Cubano - Large
|$12.49
Smoked ham, smoked roasted pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard baguette
|Spicy Pork Belly Ramen
|$13.49
Roasted smoked pork belly, spicy pork broth, noodles, tofu, kimchi, corn, scallion, bean sprouts, boiled egg, spinach
|Pork Belly Cubano - Small
|$10.99
Smoked ham, smoked roasted pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard baguette