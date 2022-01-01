Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve pork belly

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Tacos$16.99
Smoked pork belly, corn salsa and cheese
Pork Belly Pupusa$15.99
Handmade corn masa, melted cheese, smoked pork belly; with romana salad, house salsa
More about Malo
RoCA

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Tacos$15.00
Spicy Asian Glaze | Daikon Slaw
More about RoCA
Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Cubano - Large$12.49
Smoked ham, smoked roasted pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard baguette
Spicy Pork Belly Ramen$13.49
Roasted smoked pork belly, spicy pork broth, noodles, tofu, kimchi, corn, scallion, bean sprouts, boiled egg, spinach
Pork Belly Cubano - Small$10.99
Smoked ham, smoked roasted pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickle, onion, mayonnaise, mustard baguette
More about Gateway Market

