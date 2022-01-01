Pork tenderloin in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve pork tenderloin
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Breaded Pork Tenderloin
|$8.49
Our Signature Breaded Tenderloin served on a Brioche Bun with pickles and onions on the side.
Rico's at Drake
2314 University Avenue, Des Moines
|Pork Tenderloin & Fries
|$10.99
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Pork Tenderloin
|$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Pork Tenderloin
|$13.00
Our own hand breaded tenderloin with mayo, onion, tomato, lettuce and pickles served on the side. Also available grilled. +ADD fried jalapeños for $0.50.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Pork Tenderloin
|$12.00
Hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and mayo.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Pork Tenderloin
|$11.99
Extra large breaded pork cutlet, fried and
topped with pickles.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Iowa Pork Tenderloin
|$10.99
Half-pound pork tenderloin, pickles, onion, sesame bun
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|Pork Tenderloin
|$10.95