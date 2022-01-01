Pork tenderloin in Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breaded Pork Tenderloin image

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$8.49
Our Signature Breaded Tenderloin served on a Brioche Bun with pickles and onions on the side.
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Rico's at Drake image

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Tenderloin & Fries$10.99
More about Rico's at Drake
Item pic

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Breaded & fried tenderloin with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, & a pickle spear.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Pork Tenderloin image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin$13.00
Our own hand breaded tenderloin with mayo, onion, tomato, lettuce and pickles served on the side. Also available grilled. +ADD fried jalapeños for $0.50.
More about The Iowa Taproom
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin$12.00
Hand-breaded and fried golden. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, and mayo.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Tenderloin$11.99
Extra large breaded pork cutlet, fried and
topped with pickles.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iowa Pork Tenderloin$10.99
Half-pound pork tenderloin, pickles, onion, sesame bun
More about Gateway Market
Scornovacca's Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Tenderloin$10.95
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
Item pic

 

Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kill-Bill Pork Tenderloin$18.99
"The Five Pointed Palm Exploding Heart Sandwich" Niman Ranch tenderloin, ham, bacon, pepper jack cheese, sunny side-up egg, red onion and garlic mayo on toasted ciabatta bun
More about Centro

