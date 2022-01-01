Prime rib sandwiches in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$15.00
Shaved sirloin, caramelized onions, and smoked provolone on a Texas toast. Served with Au Jus.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$12.99
Sliced prime rib topped with carmelized
onions and your choice of cheese:
American, cheddar, Swiss, mozzarella,
hot pepper, or colby jack. Served on a
hoagie bun with a side of au jus.