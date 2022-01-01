Quesadillas in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve quesadillas
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Kids Quesadilla
|$5.99
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$16.99
Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
|Beef Barbacoa Mini Quesadillas
|$17.99
Three small corn quesadillas, beef shortrib, cheese, dipping jus
Rita's Cantina
401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.00
Flour tortilla with chicken verde and shredded cheese. Topped with lime crema and chili rojo. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico, salsa, and house queso.
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Quesadilla
|$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes, green chiles and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Quesadilla
|$10.99
Choice of carne asada, grilled chicken or tofu, flour tortilla, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, avocado
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$5.99
mozzarella cheddar, salsa, flour tortilla