Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$5.99
Chicken Quesadilla$16.99
Grilled chicken and cheese in a flour tortilla, with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Beef Barbacoa Mini Quesadillas$17.99
Three small corn quesadillas, beef shortrib, cheese, dipping jus
More about Malo
Rico's at Drake image

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
More about Rico's at Drake
Rita's Cantina image

 

Rita's Cantina

401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.1 (348 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
Flour tortilla with chicken verde and shredded cheese. Topped with lime crema and chili rojo. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico, salsa, and house queso.
More about Rita's Cantina
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.99
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, tomatoes, green chiles and onions. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.99
Choice of carne asada, grilled chicken or tofu, flour tortilla, pico de gallo, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, avocado
Kid's Quesadilla$5.99
mozzarella cheddar, salsa, flour tortilla
More about Gateway Market
Johnny's Hall of Fame image

GRILL

Johnny's Hall of Fame

302 Court Ave, Des Moines

Avg 3.7 (920 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
Quesadillas$8.00
More about Johnny's Hall of Fame

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Sashimi

Pork Chops

Chicken Satay

Fried Pickles

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Garlic Bread

Cake

Steamed Broccoli

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston