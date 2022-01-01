Rangoon in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve rangoon
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Deep-fried wonton skin with cream cheese and crabmeat. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Crab Rangoon
|$7.95
Crisp, bubbly wonton wrappers with a molten center of oozy, tangy, creamy cheese, lightly scented with scallions and crabmeat
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Shrimp Rangoons
|$9.00