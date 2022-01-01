Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rangoon in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve rangoon

Rico's at Drake image

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoons (2)$2.99
More about Rico's at Drake
Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Deep-fried wonton skin with cream cheese and crabmeat. Served with sweet & sour sauce.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Item pic

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon$7.95
Crisp, bubbly wonton wrappers with a molten center of oozy, tangy, creamy cheese, lightly scented with scallions and crabmeat
More about Thai Flavors
Shrimp Rangoons image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Rangoons$9.00
More about Wasabi Chi
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

208 3RD ST, DES MOINES

Avg 4.7 (318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CRAB RANGOONS$13.00
More about The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

