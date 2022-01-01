Salmon in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve salmon
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$16.99
7 oz blackened salmon, mixed greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, feta cheese and pumpkin seeds
|Salmon
|$25.99
Grilled fresh salmon filet with an orange chipotle glaze, asparagus and Spanish rice
Django
1420 Locust St, Des Moines
|Salmon Salad
|$18.99
7 oz filet, spinach, dates, walnuts, cucumber, red onion, feta and sumac-yogurt dressing
|Salmon
|$33.99
Pan-seared 7 oz filet, creamed leeks, roasted fingerlings, asparagus and bearnaise sauce
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Seared Salmon Salad
|$15.00
Seared salmon*, spring mix, feta, olive and sun-dried tomato tapenade, tomatoes, pickled red onion, and a side of Italian dressing. (GF)
|Seared Salmon Wrap
|$17.00
Seared salmon*, spring mix, feta, olive and sun-dried tomato tapenade, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Italian dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
|Salmon Avocado Sandwich
|$15.00
Seared salmon*, smashed avocado, spring mix, and tomato on ciabatta. (GF2)
300 Burger
300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines
|Salmon Croquette
|$13.00
Salmon patty served with avocado, mixed greens, tomato.
Thai Flavors East 14th St
1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines
|*Salmon Avocado
|$6.50
Fresh Salmon, avocado with rice outside.
|*Spicy Salmon
|$6.50
Cucumber, dice fresh salmon, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
RoCA
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Pan-Roasted Salmon
|$29.00
Parmesan Risotto | Spinach | Roasted Tomato
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|Salmon Poke
|$15.00
Dice Salmon, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, scallion mixed with spicy ponzu sauce.
|*Salmon Avocado Maki
|$6.00
Fresh Salmon, avocado with rice outside.
|*Spicy Salmon
|$7.00
Cucumber, dice fresh salmon, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|TO-GO Salmon Poke
|$18.00
served over sushi rice
edamame, red cabbage, avocado, cucumber, radish, wakame, scallion, sesame seed, and nori
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Salmon Salad
|$15.00
• Grilled salmon • Mixed greens • Cucumber sunomono • Grape tomatoes • Wasabi peas• Avocado • Shaved broccoli • Red peppers • Green onion • Ponzu dressing
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened salmon, grilled corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, lime corn salsa, topped with horseradish cream sauce. Served with lemon rice.
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
2331 University Ave, Des Moines
|Salmon Burger
|$13.00
Coleslaw, pico de gallo, and a lemon basil aioli.
HoQ
303 E 5th St, Des Moines
|Salmon on Sweet Bun
|$16.00
Wild Alaskan salmon patty, rosemary aioli, local cabbage, organic house-made sweet bun; side salad (substitute fries $2)
|Salmon Tartare
|$11.00
Salt-cured wild Alaskan salmon, hot sauce, waffle fries, creme fraiche (GF)
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Teriyaki Salmon /rice
|$18.00
Gluten free. Grilled salmon, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
|Salmon Cucumber Roll
|$6.00
Raw. Gluten free.
|Pan Roasted Salmon /rice
|$19.00
Gluten free. 8 oz sushi grade salmon, asparagus, bell pepper puree, miso butter glaze.
Centro
1003 Locust St, Des Moines
|Grilled Salmon (lunch)
|$17.99
with lemon caper butter sauce, served with sauteed seasonal vegetable
|Salmon (dinner)
|$34.99
lemon caper butter sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed broccolini
|$ Add Salmon
|$7.00
TAPAS
The Stuffed Olive Des Moines
208 3RD ST, DES MOINES
|CAJUN SALMON
|$18.00
Atlantic Salmon, Seasoned New Orleans style with a Spicy House Sauce and Creamy Risotto.
|GRILLED SALMON TACOS
|$16.00
Three Salmon Tacos, topped with Homemade Pico De Gallo, Spring Greens, and Shredded Jack Cheese inside Flour Tortillas.