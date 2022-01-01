Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$16.99
7 oz blackened salmon, mixed greens, grilled pineapple vinaigrette, feta cheese and pumpkin seeds
Salmon$25.99
Grilled fresh salmon filet with an orange chipotle glaze, asparagus and Spanish rice
More about Malo
Main pic

 

Django

1420 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad$18.99
7 oz filet, spinach, dates, walnuts, cucumber, red onion, feta and sumac-yogurt dressing
Salmon$33.99
Pan-seared 7 oz filet, creamed leeks, roasted fingerlings, asparagus and bearnaise sauce
More about Django
Item pic

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Salmon Salad$15.00
Seared salmon*, spring mix, feta, olive and sun-dried tomato tapenade, tomatoes, pickled red onion, and a side of Italian dressing. (GF)
Seared Salmon Wrap$17.00
Seared salmon*, spring mix, feta, olive and sun-dried tomato tapenade, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Italian dressing in a flour tortilla. Served with choice of one regular side.
Salmon Avocado Sandwich$15.00
Seared salmon*, smashed avocado, spring mix, and tomato on ciabatta. (GF2)
More about Exile Brewing
Salmon Croquette image

 

300 Burger

300 West Martin Luther King Junior Parkway Suite 170, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Croquette$13.00
Salmon patty served with avocado, mixed greens, tomato.
More about 300 Burger
Thai Flavors East 14th St image

 

Thai Flavors East 14th St

1254 East 14th Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Salmon Avocado$6.50
Fresh Salmon, avocado with rice outside.
*Spicy Salmon$6.50
Cucumber, dice fresh salmon, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
More about Thai Flavors East 14th St
Item pic

 

RoCA

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan-Roasted Salmon$29.00
Parmesan Risotto | Spinach | Roasted Tomato
More about RoCA
Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Poke$15.00
Dice Salmon, masago, mango, avocado, red onion, scallion mixed with spicy ponzu sauce.
*Salmon Avocado Maki$6.00
Fresh Salmon, avocado with rice outside.
*Spicy Salmon$7.00
Cucumber, dice fresh salmon, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
More about Thai Flavors
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TO-GO Salmon Poke$18.00
served over sushi rice
edamame, red cabbage, avocado, cucumber, radish, wakame, scallion, sesame seed, and nori
More about Lua Brewing
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$15.00
• Grilled salmon • Mixed greens • Cucumber sunomono • Grape tomatoes • Wasabi peas• Avocado • Shaved broccoli • Red peppers • Green onion • Ponzu dressing
Blackened Salmon Tacos$15.00
Blackened salmon, grilled corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, lime corn salsa, topped with horseradish cream sauce. Served with lemon rice.
More about The Iowa Taproom
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

2331 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Burger$13.00
Coleslaw, pico de gallo, and a lemon basil aioli.
More about Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
HoQ image

 

HoQ

303 E 5th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon on Sweet Bun$16.00
Wild Alaskan salmon patty, rosemary aioli, local cabbage, organic house-made sweet bun; side salad (substitute fries $2)
Salmon Tartare$11.00
Salt-cured wild Alaskan salmon, hot sauce, waffle fries, creme fraiche (GF)
More about HoQ
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon /rice$18.00
Gluten free. Grilled salmon, onion, broccoli, carrot, teriyaki sauce.
Salmon Cucumber Roll$6.00
Raw. Gluten free.
Pan Roasted Salmon /rice$19.00
Gluten free. 8 oz sushi grade salmon, asparagus, bell pepper puree, miso butter glaze.
More about Wasabi Chi
Item pic

 

Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon (lunch)$17.99
with lemon caper butter sauce, served with sauteed seasonal vegetable
Salmon (dinner)$34.99
lemon caper butter sauce, roasted fingerling potatoes, sauteed broccolini
$ Add Salmon$7.00
More about Centro
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

208 3RD ST, DES MOINES

Avg 4.7 (318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CAJUN SALMON$18.00
Atlantic Salmon, Seasoned New Orleans style with a Spicy House Sauce and Creamy Risotto.
GRILLED SALMON TACOS$16.00
Three Salmon Tacos, topped with Homemade Pico De Gallo, Spring Greens, and Shredded Jack Cheese inside Flour Tortillas.
More about The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Pork Tenderloin

Jalapeno Poppers

Pork Belly

Wonton Soup

Thai Tea

Garlic Cheese Bread

Kimchi

Seaweed Salad

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (508 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston