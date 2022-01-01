Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve scallops

Thai Flavors image

 

Thai Flavors

2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
*Spicy Scallop$8.00
Cucumber, fresh scallop, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
Baked Scallop Maki$16.00
Crab stick, jalapeno, avocado, BBQ fresh water eel topped with backed scallops, spicy mayo and hot sauce
Hotate (Scallop)$7.00
Wasabi Chi image

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Scallop Roll$9.00
Raw. Scallop, spicy mayo, crunch.
Scallop Sushi$8.00
Raw. Gluten free.
Item pic

 

Centro

1003 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sea Scallops$41.99
pan-seared scallops with pancetta leek risotto; (garlic, thyme, rosemary, pancetta, leek, asiago) served with grilled asparagus
