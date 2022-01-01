Scallops in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve scallops
More about Thai Flavors
Thai Flavors
2301 ingersoll unit 500, des moines
|*Spicy Scallop
|$8.00
Cucumber, fresh scallop, scallion, *masago and spicy sauce.
|Baked Scallop Maki
|$16.00
Crab stick, jalapeno, avocado, BBQ fresh water eel topped with backed scallops, spicy mayo and hot sauce
|Hotate (Scallop)
|$7.00
More about Wasabi Chi
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$9.00
Raw. Scallop, spicy mayo, crunch.
|Scallop Sushi
|$8.00
Raw. Gluten free.