Spinach and artichoke dip in Des Moines

Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.50
Creamy mozzarella and gruyere cheese mixed with spinach and artichokes, served with toasted pita points.
Royal Mile - Des Moines
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
Garlic, parmesan, and cream cheese blended with spinach and artichoke hearts. Served with toasted marble rye bread.
Iowa Beef Steakhouse
1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines
|Spinach Artichoke Dip W/ Garlic Toast
|$8.95
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$10.00
Served with garlic crostinis.