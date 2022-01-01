Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.50
Creamy mozzarella and gruyere cheese mixed with spinach and artichokes, served with toasted pita points.
More about Exile Brewing
Item pic

 

Royal Mile - Des Moines

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach and Artichoke Dip$11.00
Garlic, parmesan, and cream cheese blended with spinach and artichoke hearts. Served with toasted marble rye bread.
More about Royal Mile - Des Moines
Item pic

 

RoCA

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$14.00
Fried Pita | Crostini
More about RoCA
Iowa Beef Steakhouse image

STEAKS

Iowa Beef Steakhouse

1201 E Euclid Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.2 (529 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip W/ Garlic Toast$8.95
More about Iowa Beef Steakhouse
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Artichoke Dip$10.00
Served with garlic crostinis.
More about The Iowa Taproom
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$6.49
Fried pita chips with parmesan cheese
More about Gateway Market

