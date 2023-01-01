Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Des Moines

Go
Des Moines restaurants
Toast

Des Moines restaurants that serve stew

Stew over Mashed Potatoes image

 

The Royal Mile

210 4th St., Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guinness Stew Cup$5.00
Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables.
Stew over Mashed Potatoes$10.00
Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables. Served over mashed potatoes.
Guinness Stew Bowl$7.00
Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables.
More about The Royal Mile
Item pic

 

DZO Korean BBQ - 2611 Ingersoll Ave

2611 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Soft Tofu Stew (Haemul Sundubu Jjigae)$18.00
sundubu jjigae (spicy soft tofu stew) I calamari I shrimp I mushroom I soft tofu
(approx 4 servings)
Kimchi Jjigae (kimchi stew)$16.00
kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) I pork belly I soft tofu I mushroom
More about DZO Korean BBQ - 2611 Ingersoll Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Des Moines

Pepperoni Pizza

Bruschetta

Mac And Cheese

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mango Sticky Rice

Steamed Broccoli

Sweet Potato Fries

Taquitos

Map

More near Des Moines to explore

West Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)

Ankeny

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Clive

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Urbandale

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Altoona

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Indianola

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Waterloo

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Cedar Rapids

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Iowa City

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (944 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston