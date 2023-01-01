Stew in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve stew
The Royal Mile
210 4th St., Des Moines
|Guinness Stew Cup
|$5.00
Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables.
|Stew over Mashed Potatoes
|$10.00
Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables. Served over mashed potatoes.
|Guinness Stew Bowl
|$7.00
Guinness braised Sirloin beef tips and stewed vegetables.
DZO Korean BBQ - 2611 Ingersoll Ave
2611 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines
|Seafood Soft Tofu Stew (Haemul Sundubu Jjigae)
|$18.00
sundubu jjigae (spicy soft tofu stew) I calamari I shrimp I mushroom I soft tofu
(approx 4 servings)
|Kimchi Jjigae (kimchi stew)
|$16.00
kimchi jjigae (kimchi stew) I pork belly I soft tofu I mushroom