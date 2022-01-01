Taco pizza in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve taco pizza
Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St
210 SW 11th St, Des Moines
|7" Taco Pizza
|$10.00
A layer of refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and Doritos. Served with salsa and sour cream
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dough Co. Pizza
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Vegan Taco Pizza
|$0.00
Impossible Taco Meat, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
|Taco Pizza
|$0.00
Beef, Green Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Queso, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
|Taco Pizza Slice
|$7.25
Taco Beef, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Queso, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos