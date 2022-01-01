Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco pizza in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants that serve taco pizza

Mad Meatball Pizzeria & Pub - 210 SW 11th St

210 SW 11th St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7" Taco Pizza$10.00
A layer of refried beans, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and Doritos. Served with salsa and sour cream
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dough Co. Pizza

2330 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Taco Pizza$0.00
Impossible Taco Meat, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
Taco Pizza$0.00
Beef, Green Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Queso, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
Taco Pizza Slice$7.25
Taco Beef, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Queso, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
