Taco salad in Des Moines

Des Moines restaurants
Des Moines restaurants that serve taco salad

Item pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$14.99
Carne molida, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, corn salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle ranch
More about Malo
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.99
A large, crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of meat, topped with tomatoes, green onions and cheese, served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Scornovacca's Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.95
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
Item pic

 

South Union Cafe

1007 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad
More about South Union Cafe

