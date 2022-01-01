Taco salad in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve taco salad
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
Carne molida, mixed greens, shredded cheddar cheese, black beans, corn salsa, pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle ranch
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A large, crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of meat, topped with tomatoes, green onions and cheese, served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|Taco Salad
|$11.95