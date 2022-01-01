Tacos in Des Moines

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Smokey D's BBQ image

 

Smokey D's BBQ

5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco 3 pack$7.99
Three flour tacos with your choice of our BBQ meats. Topped with onions, cilantro, radishes, and your choice of red or green salsa.
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA image

 

Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA

1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco$3.50
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Item pic

 

Malo

900 Mulberry St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$16.99
Seasoned shrimp, cabbage
Carne Asada Tacos$17.99
Carne asada, cheese
Do Pescados Tacos$18.99
Grilled or beer-battered, lobster slaw, pico de gallo
More about Malo
Rico's at Drake image

 

Rico's at Drake

2314 University Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$6.00
More about Rico's at Drake
Birria Taco Plate image

 

Rita's Cantina

401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.1 (348 reviews)
DeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birria Taco Plate$12.00
Three corn tortillas grilled with shredded jack, peppers, onions, and slow-cooked, shredded beef. Served with birria broth for dipping.
Crunchy Beef Taco Plate$10.00
Three crunchy shells with cheesy beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
More about Rita's Cantina
Exile Brewing image

 

Exile Brewing

1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Mahi Mahi Tacos$13.00
3 street tacos with fried Mahi Mahi, pico, and remoulade sauce. Choice of one regular side.
More about Exile Brewing
Item pic

 

The Hills Bar and Grill

4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Battered Tacos$14.00
Two Cod or shrimp beer battered tacos using our local Jackie Brown Ale from Mistress Brewing, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, & our homemade chipotle aioli.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Truman's KC Pizza Tavern

400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FISH TACOS$13.00
Two puffy tacos filled with seasoned tilapia, corn slaw, and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with lime crema and housemade taco sauce. Served with black beans.
BEEF TACOS$12.00
Two puffy tacos filled with seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and housemade taco sauce. Served with black beans.
BREAKFAST TACOS$11.00
Two puffy tacos filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, and jack cheese. Served with house salsa and hash browns.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
Item pic

 

RoCA

208 Court Avenue, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Tacos$15.00
Spicy Asian Glaze | Daikon Slaw
Battered Fish Tacos$16.00
Pineapple Salsa | Avocado | Tomato | Sriracha Aioli
More about RoCA
Taco Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Dough Co. Pizza

2330 University Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (516 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Taco Pizza
Impossible Taco Meat, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
Taco Pizza
Beef, Green Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Queso, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
Taco Pizza Slice$6.75
Taco Beef, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Queso, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
More about Dough Co. Pizza
Lua Brewing image

 

Lua Brewing

1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (397 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TO-GO Soft Taco Supreme$3.50
diced tomato, cheese, sour cream, lettuce
Soft Taco Supreme$3.50
diced tomato, cheese, sour cream, lettuce
More about Lua Brewing
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Iowa Taproom

215 E 3rd St, Des Moines

Avg 4.6 (721 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with Asian slaw and beer battered fish then topped with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch. Served with lemon butter rice.
Bulgogi Tacos$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with a kimchi-style slaw, marinated pork, cucumber sunomono and a sweet soy aioli. Served with lemon butter rice.
Blackened Salmon Tacos$15.00
Blackened salmon, grilled corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, lime corn salsa, topped with horseradish cream sauce. Served with lemon rice.
More about The Iowa Taproom
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop image

 

High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop

200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$12.99
Two soft shell flour tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia filets. Topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with beans and Mexican rice.
Market Street Tacos$12.99
Two corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and choice of meat. Garnished with lime wedge and radishes and served with black beans.
Taco Salad$11.99
A large, crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of meat, topped with tomatoes, green onions and cheese, served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
Consumer pic

 

Gateway Market

2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Tacos (Gluten Friendly)$10.99
Three handmade corn tortillas, carne asada, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, salsa, sour cream
Fish Corn Tacos (Gluten Friendly)$9.99
Three handmade corn tortillas, seasoned tilapia, chipotle coleslaw, tomato, avocado, salsa
More about Gateway Market
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Scornovacca's Ristorante

1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines

Avg 4.5 (1794 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
9" Gluten Free Taco$15.70
Taco Salad$11.95
MED Taco$19.10
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Wasabi Chi

5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines

Avg 4.7 (2516 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Wonton Tacos$12.00
Raw. Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro.
More about Wasabi Chi
Item pic

 

South Union Cafe

1007 Locust St, Des Moines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad
More about South Union Cafe
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

208 3RD ST, DES MOINES

Avg 4.7 (318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED SALMON TACOS$16.00
Three Salmon Tacos, topped with Homemade Pico De Gallo, Spring Greens, and Shredded Jack Cheese inside Flour Tortillas.
More about The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

