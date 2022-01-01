Tacos in Des Moines
Des Moines restaurants that serve tacos
More about Smokey D's BBQ
Smokey D's BBQ
5055 NW 2nd St,, Des Moines
|Taco 3 pack
|$7.99
Three flour tacos with your choice of our BBQ meats. Topped with onions, cilantro, radishes, and your choice of red or green salsa.
More about Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
Captain Roy's - Des Moines, IA
1900 Saylor Rd, Des Moines
|Taco
|$3.50
More about Malo
Malo
900 Mulberry St, Des Moines
|Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
|$16.99
Seasoned shrimp, cabbage
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$17.99
Carne asada, cheese
|Do Pescados Tacos
|$18.99
Grilled or beer-battered, lobster slaw, pico de gallo
More about Rita's Cantina
Rita's Cantina
401 SE 5th Street, Des Moines
|Birria Taco Plate
|$12.00
Three corn tortillas grilled with shredded jack, peppers, onions, and slow-cooked, shredded beef. Served with birria broth for dipping.
|Crunchy Beef Taco Plate
|$10.00
Three crunchy shells with cheesy beef, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
More about Exile Brewing
Exile Brewing
1514 Walnut Street, Des Moines
|Fried Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$13.00
3 street tacos with fried Mahi Mahi, pico, and remoulade sauce. Choice of one regular side.
More about The Hills Bar and Grill
The Hills Bar and Grill
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3, Pleasant Hill
|Beer Battered Tacos
|$14.00
Two Cod or shrimp beer battered tacos using our local Jackie Brown Ale from Mistress Brewing, topped with cabbage, pico de gallo, cheese blend, fresh avocado, & our homemade chipotle aioli.
More about Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
400 SE 6th Street, Des Moines
|FISH TACOS
|$13.00
Two puffy tacos filled with seasoned tilapia, corn slaw, and fresh pico de gallo. Topped with lime crema and housemade taco sauce. Served with black beans.
|BEEF TACOS
|$12.00
Two puffy tacos filled with seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, and housemade taco sauce. Served with black beans.
|BREAKFAST TACOS
|$11.00
Two puffy tacos filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, hash browns, and jack cheese. Served with house salsa and hash browns.
More about RoCA
RoCA
208 Court Avenue, Des Moines
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$15.00
Spicy Asian Glaze | Daikon Slaw
|Battered Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Pineapple Salsa | Avocado | Tomato | Sriracha Aioli
More about Dough Co. Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Dough Co. Pizza
2330 University Ave, Des Moines
|Vegan Taco Pizza
Impossible Taco Meat, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
|Taco Pizza
Beef, Green Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Queso, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
|Taco Pizza Slice
|$6.75
Taco Beef, Green Onion, Roma Tomato, Lettuce, Queso, Valentina's Hot Sauce, Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos
More about Lua Brewing
Lua Brewing
1525 High StreetDes Moines, Iowa, Des Moines
|TO-GO Soft Taco Supreme
|$3.50
diced tomato, cheese, sour cream, lettuce
|Soft Taco Supreme
|$3.50
diced tomato, cheese, sour cream, lettuce
More about The Iowa Taproom
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Iowa Taproom
215 E 3rd St, Des Moines
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three corn tortillas filled with Asian slaw and beer battered fish then topped with pico de gallo and chipotle ranch. Served with lemon butter rice.
|Bulgogi Tacos
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with a kimchi-style slaw, marinated pork, cucumber sunomono and a sweet soy aioli. Served with lemon butter rice.
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened salmon, grilled corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, lime corn salsa, topped with horseradish cream sauce. Served with lemon rice.
More about High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
High Life Lounge / el Bait Shop
200 SW 2nd St, Des Moines
|Fish Tacos
|$12.99
Two soft shell flour tortillas filled with sautéed tilapia filets. Topped with shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa, and cilantro cream sauce. Served with beans and Mexican rice.
|Market Street Tacos
|$12.99
Two corn tortillas with onion, cilantro and choice of meat. Garnished with lime wedge and radishes and served with black beans.
|Taco Salad
|$11.99
A large, crisp tortilla shell filled with fresh lettuce and your choice of meat, topped with tomatoes, green onions and cheese, served with homemade salsa and sour cream.
More about Gateway Market
Gateway Market
2002 Woodland Ave, Des Moines
|Steak Tacos (Gluten Friendly)
|$10.99
Three handmade corn tortillas, carne asada, mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, salsa, sour cream
|Fish Corn Tacos (Gluten Friendly)
|$9.99
Three handmade corn tortillas, seasoned tilapia, chipotle coleslaw, tomato, avocado, salsa
More about Scornovacca's Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Scornovacca's Ristorante
1930 SE 14th St, Des Moines
|9" Gluten Free Taco
|$15.70
|Taco Salad
|$11.95
|MED Taco
|$19.10
More about Wasabi Chi
SUSHI • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Wasabi Chi
5418 Douglas Ave, Des Moines
|Tuna Wonton Tacos
|$12.00
Raw. Seared tuna, avocado, spicy wasabi aioli, cilantro.